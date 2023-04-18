Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — In front of a record crowd of 2,768 fans, the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team showed why it has become a mainstay in the national rankings.

In a scoreless game through five innings, Alabama (33-13 overall, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) broke through in the sixth and one of the top pitching talents in the nation shut the door on Marshall and sealed a 3-1 victory for the visitors from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

