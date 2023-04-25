Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday afternoon, Autumn Owen returned to form with one swing of the bat.

Her two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, Owen’s first in the last 12 games, was the difference-maker in Marshall softball’s 2-1 win over No. 24 Virginia Tech at Dot Hicks Field.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

