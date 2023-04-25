HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday afternoon, Autumn Owen returned to form with one swing of the bat.
Her two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, Owen’s first in the last 12 games, was the difference-maker in Marshall softball’s 2-1 win over No. 24 Virginia Tech at Dot Hicks Field.
“Although she’s getting hits, she hasn’t been ‘our Autumn’ with the power lately, so it was great to see her do that,” said Herd coach Megan Smith Lyon. “I think everybody was super-excited for her to get back to how we know she can hit, and that was a huge spark for us.”
Owen’s 17th long ball of the season cleared the fence in center field by a healthy margin and scored Alex Coleman, who led off the inning with a single.
That swing set the tone and, in many ways, confirmed to the players what they already knew — that they were ready to prove themselves against some of the nation’s best competition.
“We’ve been ready for this moment and just had to find the right time. Tonight was our game,” Marshall pitcher Sydney Nester said. “This is not a shock to me, [and] it shouldn’t be a shock to my coaches or my teammates, which it’s not.”
The victory came one week after falling in a close 3-1 contest to now-No. 16 Alabama. Tuesday’s victory was Marshall’s first over a ranked opponent at home in program history, and its first win over a ranked team since 2008.
“We’ve worked really hard all season long, and for our hard work to pay off and us actually pull out the win like that is even better,” Owen said.
The slugger’s hit was one of Marshall’s three in the opening inning against the Hokies. The Herd managed just two over the course of the next five frames as Virginia Tech pitcher Emma Lemley settled in.
Lemley pitched a complete game and struck out nine batters, five of which came in the sixth and seventh innings, and she walked only one batter, in the fourth inning.
Nester also went the distance and produced two of her four strikeouts in the top of the seventh to seal the win. Behind Nester was a defense that showed what it meant to bend but not break.
The Hokies left six runners on base. Four of them reached third.
“A couple clutch hits away. We had runners in scoring position quite a few times, just didn’t cash in,” Virginia Tech coach Pete D’Amour said after the Hokies’ fourth consecutive loss. “Emma threw well — nine K’s against their team — and they can hit — so we’ve just got to regroup and go back at it Friday.”
Virginia Tech’s first two batters reached on walks in the first inning but were left on the corners after Kelsey Brown stole third. Two innings later, Emma Ritter and Bre Peck kick-started the inning with singles, but a 6-4-3 double play and Nester’s second K of the afternoon got the Herd out of trouble.
“She can get big strikeouts. She did in the seventh, right?” Smith Lyon said. “But she also knows she can pitch to contact and the defense is going to have her back.”
The Hokies’ lone run came when Kylie Aldridge sent a solo shot to left center field in the top of the fifth inning, cutting the Herd’s lead in half, 2-1.
Marshall (39-7) returns to Sun Belt Conference play Friday when it opens a three-game series at home against Texas State. Virginia Tech (33-16) now turns its attention to a three-game set with No. 6 Clemson.
Marshall 2, Virginia Tech 1
Virginia Tech 000 010 0 — 1 6 0
Marshall 200 000 x — 2 5 1
Pitching: Nester. Lemley. Top hitters — Virginia Tech: Aldridge 2-3, HR. Marshall: Chelemen 2-3, 2B; Coleman 2-3; Owen 1-3, HR, 2 RBI.