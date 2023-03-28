HUNTINGTON — Savannah Rice struck out seven of the first nine batters she faced and Marshall scored seven runs in the third inning, which made for a short afternoon at Dot Hicks Field.
The Marshall softball team defeated Northern Kentucky 13-1 in five innings Tuesday afternoon to improve its win streak to 18 games, the longest in program history.
Rice struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits, a double and a triple in the fifth inning, and moved to 7-0 on the season.
"We're focused on each day and our process and don't focus on those big things. People like to talk about it, but we don't," coach Megan Smith Lyon said of the current win streak. "We like to stick to our process and our goals, and I think our girls have done a really good job of doing that."
Sydney Bickel got the scoring started by stealing home in the first inning on the back end of a double steal, which advanced Grace Chelemen to second. The throw there allowed Bickel enough time to advance and slide in under the tag for the only run of the first inning.
Rice breezed through the first dozen batters of the game and was perfect through four complete innings with nine strikeouts. She fanned the side in the second and collected two strikeouts each in the first, third and fourth. Her 10th strikeout was the second-to-last out of the game.
Behind her dominant performance in the circle were lively bats that produced five runs in the second and the final seven runs in the third inning to take command early.
First baseman Rielly Lucas led off the bottom of the second frame with a solo home run that didn't land until it hit Third Avenue, about 50 feet past the fence in right field.
"If I'm being completely honest, I didn't know if it was going over the fence. I sprinted," Lucas said of her sixth long ball of the season. "I've hit a few out there."
Alex Coleman drove in a run four batters later and with just one out in the inning, Bickel hammered her first home run of the season, clearing the bases and adding another three runs to the tally for a 6-0 lead after two frames.
But Marshall (28-3) hasn't won 18 straight games by being complacent and from Smith Lyon, any time the opponent is held scoreless in an inning, she wants to add at least one run.
The Herd did, using eight hits to produce seven more runs in the third inning to lead by 13 runs after three.
"We kept putting pressure on them and that's what we want to do. We don't want to rest on one good inning, we want to continue to look at our goals and our process and make sure we're doing that every single inning," Smith Lyon said. "There was an opportunity for us to lay back and coast, and they didn't. They continued to attack, and I was excited to see them do that."
Even more impressive was that six of those runs came with two outs, highlighted by Autumn Owen's two-RBI double that scored Bickel and Coleman. The Herd collected 16 hits.
Marshall will stay home for a second consecutive weekend, welcoming Georgia State to Dot Hicks Field as the team resumes Sun Belt Conference league play Friday at 1 p.m.
NO. KENTUCKY 000 01 — 1 2 1
MARSHALL 157 0x — 13 16 0
Pitching: Marshall — Savannah Rice 5 IP, 10 K, 2 H, 1 ER. Northern Kentucky — Alicia Flores, Madisyn Eades (2), Lauryn Hicks (3).
Top hitters: Marshall — Coleman 2-4, 2 RBI; Bickel 3-3, HR, 3 RBI; Lucas 2-3, HR; Owen 1-2, 2B. Northern Kentucky — Rhoads 1-2, 2B; Koehler 1-2, 3B.