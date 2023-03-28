Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Savannah Rice struck out seven of the first nine batters she faced and Marshall scored seven runs in the third inning, which made for a short afternoon at Dot Hicks Field. 

The Marshall softball team defeated Northern Kentucky 13-1 in five innings Tuesday afternoon to improve its win streak to 18 games, the longest in program history. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.