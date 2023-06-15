Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20210416 mu softball 07.jpg
Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon talks with Herd player Blakely Burch during a game against Florida Atlantic in 2021 at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington. Smith Lyon left MU to coach at North Carolina.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The opportunity was too good to pass up for former Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon, who was officially named the next coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday morning after five seasons with the Thundering Herd. 

To go back to the program where she played and to replace the coach for whom she played were reasons good as any to make the move to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, she said.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.