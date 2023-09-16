Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20230423_hd_greenwhite
Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff (90) attempts a field goal as Marshall football's annual Green and White game takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — If there was anything other than a fourth-quarter offensive explosion that stood out from a 31-13 win over East Carolina last week, it's that Marshall might have a placekicking competition on its hands. 

Rece Verhoff was presumably benched in favor of Kameron Lake, who attempted two field goals, making one, and was pure on all four extra-point attempts in the road win that moved the Thundering Herd to 2-0 on the season before the bye week.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.