HUNTINGTON — Herd football players strapped up the pads, threw on the helmets and, for the first time this spring, felt like they were actually playing football.
Saturday’s was the third practice of spring, but the first conducted in full pads, and it also featured live scrimmage periods with officials to simulate game play. Not that it’s easy to compare progress from one season to the next, but Marshall coach Charles Huff said another productive practice period was a fitting way to end the first week of spring ball.
“I told the guys afterwards that we are farther along after one week than we were last year,” Huff said. “Obviously there’s still some things we’ve got to clean up, but just as far as the competitive back-and-forth — because usually the first time you put on pads it’s all defense because they are running up the field — offensively, we made some plays.”
The players battled each other, but also the elements. Not rain or cold temperatures, but hefty wind gusts that created challenges for some, specifically when the quarterbacks were throwing the ball.
“It felt like a tornado was coming through a little bit,” Cole Pennington said. “Right before practice all the [quarterbacks] got together and we told each other we’ve got to be able to play in the elements so we just had to deal with it.”
It was the third consecutive practice held outdoors at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Last season, the entirety of spring practice happened indoors.
“We’ve been outside for the first three days, probably for the first time since I’ve been here, which is good,” Huff said, adding that being outside allows the team to deal with things like weather while also working in the same facility they’ll play in come fall.
“Obviously you play the game outside and we’re blessed enough to have an indoor so we can still get the work in,” Huff said, “but I think when you come outside just from the whole ‘going in the arena’ standpoint ... it’s a little bit better.”
The lively scrimmage period marked the end of the first week of practice. Week two begins Monday with new goals and four more chances to improve with practices scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
“Definitely have to get 1% better every day because that adds up over time,” JJ Roberts said. “We have to dig deeper into the playbook because the install gets deeper and the mental focus is also a big part of that.”
The challenge this week from Huff to the players was to establish an identity. Next week, that shifts to finding the “why” in what they are doing.
“Why are you here? Are you here to just play football or are you here trying to create value for yourself, trying to get a starting spot and trying to get better?” Huff asked rhetorically.
