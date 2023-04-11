HUNTINGTON — On a balmy Easter Sunday morning, the Marshall tennis team wrapped up the home portion of its 2023 spring schedule.
“It was a little chilly playing at 10 a.m., but once it warmed up, it was good,” coach John Mercer said.
Along with the weather, the Herd’s rackets warmed up quickly, working to a 4-0 victory in the match against South Alabama, its fourth consecutive win in Sun Belt Conference play.
The Herd started with a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles, by the pairing of Aisling McGrane and Sophia Hurrion. Gabrielle Clairotte and Rieke Gillar continued the momentum as they battled back from down 4-2 to clinch the doubles point with a 6-4 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
“We’ve only lost a doubles point twice this year,” Mercer said, naming doubles as a strength of this year’s team. “We lost the very first match against Kentucky and then we lost to Old Dominion, who is first place in our conference and a top-25 team, so they are a notch above everybody else right now.”
But the singles play has also been strong, led by freshman Johanna Strom, who won in straight sets at No. 1 singles and moved to 17-1 in matches this spring.
Her performance was backed up by a strong outing from sophomore Emma Vanderheyden, who breezed through the first set 6-1, then fell behind 3-0 in the second set only to take the next six games to give the Herd a victory in No. 2 singles.
Andjela Lopicic then rallied from behind in her second set to seal the match for Marshall with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles to complete the sweep.
It was the second conference victory for Marshall on the weekend after defeating Southern Miss 4-1 on Saturday. Those wins moved the Herd to 7-2 overall, putting it in fourth place in the conference standings.
The team’s inaugural Sun Belt Conference season has brought with it the return of a full regular-season league schedule, which was not offered in Conference USA.
Mercer, who is in his 20th season of coaching the Thundering Herd, said the setup benefits both players and those who are trying to keep up with the program.
“I’ve been on both sides of it, being in the MAC and then moving to Conference USA, but I think this is way better for the student-athletes,” Mercer said, adding some coaches in the league who would prefer a format similar to C-USA. “There’s two sides to it, but this gives them a lot more recognition and then makes it easier for people to follow and know where you stand.”
Marshall is 13-6 overall and 7-2 in league play. The Herd returns to action Friday against Appalachian State (10-6, 7-2 SBC) in a pivotal match as it pertains to league standings.
Marshall then travels to Western Kentucky for its final non-conference matchup of the season Sunday before wrapping up the regular season at James Madison (11-6, 7-0 SBC), which is currently in second place in the Sun Belt standings.
“We’ve had some good wins and really close losses, which hurt us a little bit, but it made us a little bit better,” Mercer added. “We just have to finish strong.”