Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — On a balmy Easter Sunday morning, the Marshall tennis team wrapped up the home portion of its 2023 spring schedule.

“It was a little chilly playing at 10 a.m., but once it warmed up, it was good,” coach John Mercer said.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags