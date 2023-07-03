Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall has extended the contract of volleyball coach Ari Aganus through 2027.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — If this offseason has done one thing for the Marshall University volleyball program, it’s provided a firm foundation on which to build.

The coaching staff which has been together for the last three seasons will remain intact, but there are new contracts and new titles that they’ll bring with them into the 2023 season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

