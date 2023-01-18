The Trojans lead the nation at 51.3 rebounds per game entering Thursday's 6 p.m. women's college basketball game versus Marshall at Cam Henderson Center. They also are first in offensive rebounds at 22.2 per game.
"They've done great things in women's basketball the last few years," Thundering Herd coach Tony Kemper said. "It's going to be a challenge for us. We're going to have to box out, chase rebounds and take care of the ball."
The Trojans (10-7 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) feature no double-figure rebounders, making them more of a challenge. Amber Leggett leads the team with 8.8 per game. Felmas Koranga grabs 7.8, Ja'Mia Hollings 6.8, Tai'Shika Porchia 6.6 and Janeen Camp 5.5. Two others average at least 4.4.
Camp is 6-foot-5, Hollings 6-2, Koranga and Porcha 6-1. Troy features two other 6-footers.
Five Troy players are double-figure scorers, with Nia Daniel leading at 14.5 points per game. Makayla Hallmon scores 13.1, Porchia 12.2, Leggett 11.8 and Hollings 11.6. Much of that scoring comes from the free throw line. The Trojans average a league-best 16.1 foul shots a game.
The Trojans were the preseason league favorite. Marshall (9-8, 2-4) has lost four straight close league games. The Herd is led by senior guard Roshala Scott's 17.5 points a game. Abby Beemon, who scored her 1,500th career point last week, averages 13.4 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest.
"I like the fight of our teammates," Beeman said. "We hate losing and you can see it in our faces after games. We're looking forward to turning that around and I think it's good that we're not OK with losing. It lights a fire under us."
