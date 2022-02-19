CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The last time the Marshall and Charlotte women’s basketball teams played in the regular season, both teams scored 33 points in regulation before the 49ers prevailed in overtime.
On Saturday, Charlotte’s Octavia Jett-Wilson eclipsed the marks that either team posted in their last meeting.
Jett-Wilson exploded for 34 points to lead the 49ers to a 65-47 win over the Thundering Herd at Halton Arena.
“Octavia Jett-Wilson was fantastic,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “We didn’t guard her well and she made us pay.”
Jett-Wilson scored 16 points in the final quarter, knocking down five of her seven shots in the frame to keep the Herd from making a run to get back into the game.
Jett-Wilson had 23 of her 34 points after halftime, which included five during a 12-2 run that turned a two-possession game into a 14-point lead.
“We didn’t get any stops coming out of the locker room,” Kemper said. “They scored on every possession.”
It was the second straight game in which Marshall had an opponent go on a big run to start the second half. Old Dominion also did so on Thursday, but the Herd was able to withstand the run and finish out a critical road win.
Such was not the case on Saturday as Charlotte took a 29-23 lead into the locker room and stayed on the gas throughout as Marshall struggled to get stops.
After limiting the 49ers to just 39 points in an overtime game in the first meeting, Charlotte got consistent production in each quarter and finished the game shooting over 42% in each frame.
“The difference, defensively, between the first game and this game was night and day,” Kemper said.
Jett-Wilson’s 34-point outburst countered the top offensive day of Aaliyah Dunham’s Marshall career. Dunham finished with 23 points and was a perfect 3 for 3 from 3-point range to lead Marshall.
However, she was the only Herd player in double figures as the 49ers’ defense made life difficult on Marshall leading scorer Savannah Wheeler, holding her to just nine points.
While Dunham was hot from the outside, the rest of the team struggled, hitting just 2 of 21 attempts from deep.
Marshall returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday when Middle Tennessee visits Cam Henderson Center.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.