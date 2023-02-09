Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The black-and-blue-clad villains were set on disappointing the more than 1,000 children in attendance, but the heroines in green and white prevailed.

The Marshall University women’s basketball team delighted the crowd of 1,195, mostly kids from local elementary schools, Thursday morning on Education Day with a come-from-behind 65-60 victory over Coastal Carolina at the Cam Henderson Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

