20230223_hd_muwomen
Marshall's Roshala Scott (2), right, drives the ball upcourt against Old Dominion's Jordan McLaughlin (4) as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Kim Stephens-Caldwell's Sun Belt Conference debut will be on the road.

The new coach of Marshall University's women's basketball team is scheduled to make her league debut Dec. 30 at Southern Miss. Her first Sun Belt home game is slated for Jan. 4 versus South Alabama at Cam Henderson Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.