HARRISONBURG, Va. — Marshall stunned Sun Belt Conference leader James Madison 71-58 on Friday in women’s basketball.

The Thundering Herd (16-13 overall, 9-9 Sun Belt) used a 16-0 run in a 3:26 stretch of the second half to turn a 44-40 lead to 60-40. Kia Sivils started the streak with a basket with 0:51 left in the third quarter. Terah Harness, who came off the bench to score 18 points, swished a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in the period, then Abby Beeman closed with a 3 at the buzzer to make it 52-40.

