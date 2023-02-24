HARRISONBURG, Va. — Marshall stunned Sun Belt Conference leader James Madison 71-58 on Friday in women’s basketball.
The Thundering Herd (16-13 overall, 9-9 Sun Belt) used a 16-0 run in a 3:26 stretch of the second half to turn a 44-40 lead to 60-40. Kia Sivils started the streak with a basket with 0:51 left in the third quarter. Terah Harness, who came off the bench to score 18 points, swished a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in the period, then Abby Beeman closed with a 3 at the buzzer to make it 52-40.
Harness and Beeman sandwiched 3-pointers around two free throws by Samantha LaFon to push the lead to 60-40 and prompt a Dukes timeout with 7:24 to play.
James Madison (23-7, 13-5) mounted a rally, pulling within 62-53 on a jumper by Chloe Sterling with 2:49 remaining, but Beeman sank four consecutive foul shots to thwart the comeback.
Beeman led the Thundering Herd with 20 points. Roshala Scott scored 17 as Marshall went 12 for 24 from 3-point range. The Herd committed nine turnovers to James Madison’s 13.
Marshall was strong on defense. No Duke scored in double figures, as Peyton McDaniel led James Madison with eight points. The Herd held the Dukes to 16-for-63 shooting (25.3%), including a 7-for-27 effort from 3-point range.
Marshall made 24 of 56 shots (42.8%) and went 11 for 14 (78.6%) at the free throw line.
James Madison led on four occasions, but never by more than three points. The Dukes were ahead 26-25 at halftime, but Scott scored 13 seconds into the third quarter to give the Herd a lead it never relinquished. Scott’s basket sparked a 7-0 run to start the second half.
Both teams await their opponent in the Sun Belt Tournament on Wednesday in the Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.