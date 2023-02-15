Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall’s Samantha LaFon puts up a shot against Texas State during a Sun Belt Conference basketball game Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Having won six of its last seven games, Marshall University’s women’s basketball team visits Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The contest is a key Sun Belt Conference tilt. The Thundering Herd (15-10) and Eagles (16-7) each take 8-6 league records into the game, tying them for seventh place.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

