HUNTINGTON — Abby Beeman hopes the early Herd gets the win.
Beeman leads Marshall University’s women’s basketball team into an 11 a.m. game vs. the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday in a Sun Belt Conference showdown at Cam Henderson Center. The contest is the Thundering Herd’s first of two this week, with Marshall taking on Texas State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Thursday is a big one because it’s our next one,” said Beeman, a junior guard. “If we get these two wins under our belt, we could move up in the conference, and that will be the same mentality going forward.”
The Herd enters Thursday’s game 14-9 overall, 7-5 in league play. The early start is part of an Education Day promotion. Students from several local schools are expected to attend.
“This is the first one of these we’ve done probably since the year of COVID,” MU coach Tony Kemper said. “We’re excited about that. We’ll have to be up early and ready to go. We practice in the mornings, so you would hope that’s not going to be a thing.”
Marshall’s five-game Sun Belt winning streak is its longest in conference play since the 2008-09 season. It’s also the longest active streak in the Sun Belt.
Marshall is tied with Georgia Southern for seventh in the conference standings. Coastal Carolina comes in 11-12 and 6-6 in the league, one game back of the Herd and the Eagles. The Chanticleers beat Marshall 65-61 on Jan. 12 in Conway, South Carolina.
Junior guard Roshala Scott leads the Herd in scoring at 17.7 points per game. Her 156 field goals are a Sun Belt best. Beeman averages 13.6 points and leads the team in assists (7.2) and rebounds (6.6) per game.
Aja Blount paces Coastal Carolina with 16.3 points a game and tops the circuit in free throw percentage at 89.7%.