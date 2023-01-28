JONESBORO, Ark. — Marshall University women’s basketball team enjoyed many happy returns Saturday.
The Thundering Herd (12-9 overall, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Arkansas State 71-59 at the ASU Convention Center.
The game was Marshall’s first-ever in the state, but a return there for junior guard Roshala Scott, a native of Earle, Arkansas. Scott scored 25 points, including the 1,000th of her career as several family members and friends watched.
Marshall coach Tony Kemper also returned to the Natural State, where he was an assistant to Matt Daniel at Central Arkansas. Daniel, now a scout with the Portland Trail Blazers, was coach at Marshall before Kemper. Former Herd assistant Caronica Randle, now a high school coach in Arkansas, brought her team to the game Saturday.
“Ro was special,” Kemper said. “It was neat she got 1,000 points back home. We’re a different team when she is locked in and playing well.”
Scott made 10 of 16 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Herd built an early lead and steadily pulled away. Abby Beeman also starred, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to go with seven assists.
The victory was the third in a row for the Herd and second straight on the road.
“Big weekend for us,” Kemper said. “Today was our most complete performance for a while. We were pretty solid throughout. We attacked pretty well and consistently made shots throughout the game.”
Kemper said he particularly was pleased with his team’s defense, which limited the Red Wolves (6-15, 1-8) to 21 of 76 shooting (27.6%). Izzy Higginbotham scored 18 points and Leilani Augmon 11. Melodie Kapinga grabbed 12 rebounds.
“We have to have a defensive mentality first,” Kemper said. “Both games (this week) we held (opponents) in the 50s. We really talked about having that defensive mentality. We’re just fine on the offensive end. It starts on defense.”
The win streak takes a burden off Marshall, which had lost five close games in a row before beating Southern Miss at home and Louisiana-Monroe and Arkansas State on the road.
The Herd will try to extend the win streak to four at 6 p.m. Thursday against Appalachian State (8-13, 4-6) at Cam Henderson Center. The Herd beat the Mountaineers 59-52 Dec. 31 in Boone, North Carolina.
“We’re in a good frame of mind as we go back home,” Kemper said. “That Southern Miss win was important. We had battled and had nothing to show for it.”