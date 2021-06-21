The brackets for the Charleston Regional of The Basketball Tournament were released Monday afternoon, and a possible WVU-Marshall showdown looms.
Best Virginia, a team made up of West Virginia University alumni, received the No. 2 seed in the 16-team regional, to be played July 17-21 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Herd That, a team made up mostly of Marshall University alumni, received the No. 3 seed.
If both win two games and advance to the regional semifinals, scheduled for July 19, Best Virginia and Herd That would square off for the right to play in the Charleston Region title game and be in the running for the tournament’s $1 million winner-take-all top prize.
Herd That will open the Charleston Regional at noon on July 17 against 14th-seeded Team DRC, a squad put together by former NFL All-Pro cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
Best Virginia is up next on July 17, playing at 2 p.m. against No. 15 seed WoCo Showtime, made up of Wofford College alumni.
Both games will be televised by ESPN.
Second-round regional games are set for July 18 with the regional semifinals on July 19 and the regional championship game on July 21.
Best Virginia, coached by former Mountaineer and current WVU Tech coach James Long, didn’t get to play in the 2020 TBT due to COVID-19 issues within the team.
This year’s roster includes former Mountaineers John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Tarik Phillip, Nathan Adrian, Sagaba Konate, Johnathan Holton, Teyvon Myers, Juwan Staten, Jaysean Paige, Logan Routt and Alex Ruoff. Da’Sean Butler and Dave Tallman are Best Virginia’s assistant coaches.
The Herd That roster includes Thundering Herd alumni Jon Elmore, Ot Elmore, Rondale Watson, Stevie Browning, James Kelly and player-coach Ryan Taylor. Herd That will again be coached by Gay Elmore, father of Jon and Ot and a two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year at VMI in the 1980s. Non-Marshall players on the team include JaCorey Williams (Middle Tennessee alumnus), Darin Johnson (Washington and Cal State Northridge), Charleston’s Tino di Trapano, UAB alumnus Chris Cokley and Wyoming alumnus Derek Cooke.
Sideline Cancer, which advanced to the championship game of the 2020 TBT, is the No. 1 seed in the Charleston Regional. Sideline Cancer is led by Central Michigan alumnus Marcus Keene.
The rest of the Charleston Regional field is No. 4 seed Armored Athlete (team includes former NBA player Malcolm Miller); No. 5 seed War Ready (Auburn alumni); No. 6 Team 23 (includes former LSU guard Tim Quarterman); No. 7 D2 (made up of former Division II college players); No. 8 PrimeTime Players (led by former North Carolina guard Christian Keeling).
Also, No. 9 seed Fort Wayne Champs; No. 10 Bleed Virginia (mid-major players from the state of Virginia); No. 11 Georgia Kingz (players from the Atlanta area and across Georgia); No. 12 Bucketneers (East Tennessee State alumni); No. 13 HBCUnited (players from various Historically Black Colleges and Universities); and No. 16 seed Founding Fathers (James Madison University alumni).
The other three 16-team TBT regionals will be played in Wichita, Kansas (July 16-20), Columbus, Ohio (July 23-27) and Peoria, Illinois (July 24-28), with the regional champions converging on the TBT’s final four July 31-Aug. 3 in Dayton, Ohio.
The other No. 1 regional seeds are: Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) in the Columbus regional; Eberlein Drive (including former Kentucky players) in the Wichita regional; and Golden Eagles (Marquette alums) in the Illinois regional.