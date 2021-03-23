HUNTINGTON — As West Virginia University’s March Madness run ended, senior guard Taz Sherman took to Twitter to express his disappointment and reflect on his career.
Later, he tweeted again.
“Getting death threats and telling me you gonna kill me and my family is also not a part of sports fye [sic],” Sherman’s tweet read, followed by a second tweet saying the threats were from West Virginians.
Since the advent of social media, student-athletes have had to deal with nasty comments from the public. With ease, disgruntled fans can fire off a sassy tweet mocking the athlete or lamenting a bad performance.
But with the recent expansion of sports betting, including collegiate sports, are young men and women facing more harassment as the stakes are raised?
Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said he has no evidence to prove online bullying/harassment from fans has increased, but he could see how irritation about a student-athlete’s performance could lead to that response, especially when money is involved. In his experience in athletics and with sports betting at the University of Las Vegas and now at Marshall, he’s seen that impact on some individuals.
“It’s very unfortunate a student-athlete would be criticized on social media when they don’t perform in a manner the spectators think they should,” he said. “We have sessions with the football team in particular to try and help them deal with all the kinds of situations they could deal with on social media. It’s no secret everyone, including our student-athletes, are active on social media. … The unfortunate thing about it is anyone can take a shot at you at any time.”
Upon hearing about Sherman receiving death threats, Hamrick said he was sick to his stomach.
“These young student-athletes are giving it everything they’ve got, and they have to deal with that?” he said.
The West Virginia University Athletic Department declined to comment for this story, but Sherman isn’t the only student-athlete to deal with fan harassment following March Madness play.
After a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State University’s E.J. Liddell received multiple threats and racist remarks online. According to NBC in Columbus, OSU head coach Chris Holtmann said the comments were “vile, dangerous and reflect the worst of humanity,” and OSU would take necessary actions to address the situation immediately. OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith said the athletic department assisted Liddell in filing a complaint through university police.
Some research has been done into the impact of online harassment on student-athletes. One study found athletes may spend too much time focusing on the negative criticism, and put in extra work in areas they received criticism.
During a summer 2020 U.S. Senate panel presided over by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the impact of sports betting on college athletes was discussed briefly.
“Imagine the messages the student-athletes will receive based on the outcome of a game,” said University of Pittsburgh Athletics Director Heather Lyke. “If gambling is legal and money’s at stake, these pressures and threats become real and undermine the integrity of college sports.”
According to a Casino.org article about the panel, American Gaming Association CEO Bill Miller told the panel banning betting on collegiate sports drives it underground instead of preventing it from happening. He said even with legalization in so many more states, underground bookings still thrive.
Graham reportedly “dwelled on the threat” of betting on college sports, saying it could ruin the game.
“You got a bunch of people who are amateur athletes,” he said, according to the article. “Even with name and likeness, most of them are not going to make a bunch of money. Just how much money could you make if you’re a trainer on the team and you tell somebody, ‘First play’s going to be a pass.’ We need to do something about it.”
West Virginia legalized sports betting, including collegiate sports, in 2018. According to the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia’s 2020 report, sports betting is now the third leading form cited by people who called the state hotline, 800-GAMBLER, and sports betting calls more than doubled from 2019.
After passing the House of Representatives last year, the Ohio Legislature is once again considering passage of sports betting. The Senate majority leader said he would be discussing bills with members in early April, according to a Casino.org article.
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. More than 6% of West Virginians are at-risk gamblers. Signs you may have a gambling addiction include being preoccupied by gambling, increasing amounts to get the same thrill, and feeling irritable/depressed when trying to stop. The 800-GAMBLER hotline can connect West Virginians with local support 24/7.