Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — For two Thundering Herd football players, their decision to play their final season of college football with Marshall was backed up by a win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. 

It gave the team its ninth win of the season and marked the fifth consecutive win to end the year, and in turn, the collegiate careers of Damion Barber and Isaiah Norman. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.