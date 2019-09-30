HD Media sports columnist Chuck Landon gives out his report card after Marshall’s loss to Cincinnati.
OFFENSE: F – MU couldn’t run the ball, throw the ball or catch the ball. That about sums it up. The wide receivers combined for only three receptions. Quarterback Isaiah Green completed an abysmal 37.9 percent of his passes. And the only reason MU had 125 yards rushing is wideout Willie Johnson’s 40-yard touchdown jaunt on a reverse. Otherwise, MU’s ground game managed only 85 yards.
DEFENSE: F – The Herd couldn’t begin to defend the pass. The secondary was absolutely shredded for 295 yards and four TD passes. Why, UC starting quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 18 of 22 passes for an eye-popping 81.8 completion perception. Shooting fish in a barrel is tougher than that.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D – MU’s opening game kickoff reached only the seven-yard line and was returned 32 yards. That gave Cincinnati excellent field position right from the beginning and the Bearcats took full advantage. Meanwhile, MU’s kickoff returners averaged only 17.3 yards. That’s not good enough. Punter Robert LeFevre kept this grade from being an “F” with his yeoman duties of seven punts for a 43.3-yard average.
COACHING: F- – The Herd appeared to be utterly unprepared despite the fact it was coming off a bye week. That makes this blowout loss even more egregious. All three phases – offense, defense and special teams – looked lost. Cincinnati was clearly superior in every facet of the game. That includes coaching.
OVERALL: F – Marshall had two weeks to prepare and 10 years to recruit. And this is all the Herd has to show for it? That’s unacceptable.