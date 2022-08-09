Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
HUNTINGTON — Sometimes it takes years before a new coach can truly make the roster his own, regardless of the level of coaching.
In college football, the acclimation period could sometimes take between three and four years depending on the age of the roster when a new coach takes over.
Times are different now. In an era when personnel changes are happening more frequently than ever due to NCAA rule changes, coaches can make a program "theirs" much quicker.
"For the first time as a second-year head coach, you have all of your guys," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. "Before you had to wait until you recruited your first class and for them to come in and maybe there were some guys who didn’t necessarily fit your scheme, but now all these guys could have walked."
Among the team's 125 players, if you take away the 48 newcomers, that leaves 77 players who chose to return to Marshall -- players that could have walked away from the program for any reason but instead chose to stay.
"Some of these guys were recruited by the last regime, some of these guys were recruited before (these coaches) got here," said Huff, "but now due to the transfer portal, every single one of them could have left but they chose to stay."
The reasons for staying all vary, but the fact that they did means something to the coaching staff.
"I told them that we appreciate (their) commitment not only to Marshall and this community but commitment to us," Huff said of the returning members of the team before talking about the newcomers.
"The 48 players that came in chose to come here for Marshall and for us," he continued.
In taking ownership of the roster, Huff's comfort level with the program has also grown from when he arrived in Huntington in January 2021.
That growth, combined with having a roster full of players who chose Marshall over other opportunities, has led to deeper connections within the boundaries of the program.
"Everyone's a little more comfortable with each other," Huff said. "We can have those conversations and say, ‘Hey, this is where I see us and this is where we need to go,’ and that’s what we’ve been working on all summer."
From a player's perspective, the feeling is the same.
"I’ve been here for a long time. I’ve seen the good and the bad but being here this year, you can see everybody is a lot closer," sixth-year senior Koby Cumberlander said. "It’s not as cliquish. I feel so comfortable with this team because I know these guys really buy into the program."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.