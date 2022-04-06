MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s baseball team got off to a sluggish start and appeared in danger of giving away some of the ground it had gained in last weekend’s series win over TCU, but the Mountaineers awoke in the bottom of the fourth with seven runs to knock off in-state foe Marshall 17-8 Wednesday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Thundering Herd jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings, getting a run in the second on a home run by Ryan Leitch and adding three in the third on a sacrifice fly, a passed ball and an RBI single. WVU helped by contributing a pair of walks and a pair of wild pitches, and with a third of the game gone the Mountaineers appeared to be sleepwalking through the contest.
Just as quickly as the Herd put WVU (17-10) in danger, the Mountaineers responded. Austin Davis singled in the bottom of the third and scored on JJ Wetherholt’s double.
The floodgates opened an inning later, although it first looked as if the Mountaineers were going to miss a great scoring chance.
Grant Hussey and McGwire Holbrook led off with singles, but Braden Barry lined into a double play that left the Mountaineers with one on and two out.
From there, though, WVU came to life, ripping five straight hits, including a two-run double from Mikey Kluska and a run-scoring triple from Tevin Tucker.
By the time the 11-batter procession to the plate had ended, the Mountaineers had scored seven runs and taken an 8-4 lead.
“We had the momentum with first and second with nobody out, and Hussey gets doubled off and we’re like, ‘Aw, man, the inning is over,’” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “But then we rapped off like six, seven, eight hits in a row and that was pretty impressive, because nobody panicked. They kept their approaches, and it worked out for us.”
The Herd (13-16-1) fell completely apart in the bottom of the seventh, with four pitchers combining for four walks, two hit batters and five wild pitches. Chief among the sufferers was reliever Cody Sharp, who threw 10 pitches — all balls — with three of them eluding catcher Leitch completely and another hitting Holbrook. Sharp was charged with three runs without retiring a batter, setting the tone for an inning in which the Mountaineers scored six runs on just three hits, pushing the score to 14-4.
WVU returned the gifts as the Herd scored four runs in the top of the ninth. Mountaineer pitchers walked three Herd batters, and a fielding error with two out allowed two unearned runs to score.
WVU used 10 pitchers in the game — mostly by design. None threw more than two innings.
Among those performing well were Zach Ottinger, who was credited with the win after completing two innings. He did yield three hits but struck out two and kept the Herd off the board.
Chase Smith retired all four batters he faced on 13 deliveries, and Carlson Reed had two strikeouts in one spotless inning of work.
Wetherholt continued his excellent freshman season with a 4-for-5 day at the plate, including a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run. Coming to the plate with four hits in the eighth, he had a chance for a rare five-hit day, but was instead walked.
Davis was 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs and Hussey, Holbrook and Dayne Leonard all contributed two hits.
West Virginia continues its home stand with a three-game Big 12 series against Baylor beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Baylor is 16-12 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 after dropping an 11-6 decision to No. 24 Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, which snapped a five-game BU winning streak.
BRIEFLY: Thirteen different Mountaineers scored Wednesday. ... WVU is now 52-25 all-time against Marshall, with wins in 12 of the last 13 meetings, including both games this season. The Herd hasn’t won in Morgantown since April 9, 1991. ... Mazey noted that WVU might see the Herd again, as the Mountaineers still have some open slots in which to play non-conference games. NCAA Division I schools are allowed 56 games in the regular season. ... The teams combined to use 17 pitchers. Of WVU’s 10 pitchers, only four lasted for more than an inning. ... The teams combined for 309 pitches, which stretched to three hours and 49 minutes.
Marshall walked nine WVU batters, hit another four and uncorked six wild pitches.