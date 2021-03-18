HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, Marshall’s baseball team will experience something the program hasn’t since 1988.
The Thundering Herd will host a game against West Virginia 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Huntington.
The game is part of a home-and-home series announced by the teams on Thursday. Marshall returns the trip to Morgantown on April 14.
Not only does the game bring together the state’s only two Division I programs, it also reunites West Virginia coach Randy Mazey with Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick, who hired Mazey for the head coaching job at East Carolina in 2003.
“Randy and I have had a great relationship for years,” Hamrick said. “He’s done great things up there with the baseball program.”
Hamrick said the signing of the deal is important for the two programs as it solidifies the relationship as Marshall looks to complete its baseball stadium project.
“We have gone up there to Morgantown and we’ve played in Charleston,” Hamrick said. “And when we get our new facility here, hopefully down the road, at our baseball stadium, we anticipate playing them here.”
The Marshall-WVU baseball relationship is big within the university circles because it is one sport in which the state’s two Division I teams compete against each other.
This year, the men’s soccer programs will add to that, with the teams meeting Wednesday in Morgantown — one day after the baseball programs meet in Huntington.
Much like with soccer, Hamrick said the relationship of the coaches within those programs is what makes those meetings work.
“I know [Mazey] has a great relationship with [Marshall baseball coach] Jeff Waggoner and he enjoys playing us,” Hamrick said.
The matchups are a final tune-up before both teams get started in conference play.
Following Tuesday’s game, Marshall travels to Boca Raton, Florida, to take on Florida Atlantic in Conference USA play while WVU will open its Big 12 slate at home against Kansas.
The WVU-MU game will serve as a Homecoming of sorts for several of West Virginia’s players who will get the chance to represent the Mountaineers closer to home.
West Virginia pitcher Madison Jeffrey is a former Cabell Midland standout who leads the Mountaineers in wins with a 2-0 record. He also is tied for the team lead in saves with one.
Former Hurricane pitcher Noah Short has also seen success as one of the team’s top middle relievers. In five appearances, Short has a 1.35 ERA, allowing just one earned run in 62/3 innings.
Former Nitro standout Jake Carr has started three games for the Mountaineers but has yet to record his first win.
The series also came about as part of a rescheduled contest between the teams that was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Marshall was originally scheduled to travel to Morgantown for a contest on March 9.
The Mountaineers and Herd have met 72 times in baseball, most recently in 2019. WVU leads the all-time series 48-24 and which has won nine of the last 10 meetings, including the last seven in a row.