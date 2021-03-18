Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, heavier early. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, heavier early. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.