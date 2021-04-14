MORGANTOWN — On March 23, Marshall baseball got a win over West Virginia that coach Jeff Waggoner hoped would turn his program around.
It was not to be the case for Waggoner or the Thundering Herd as that was the last time they’ve seen victory in 2021.
Wednesday offered another chance to turn things around against its in-state rival, but the Herd’s struggles continued in a 9-3 loss to West Virginia at Monongalia County Ballpark.
It was the 13th straight loss for Marshall (4-20).
Marshall had chances to cut into a 5-1 deficit in the sixth inning with runners at second and third with one out, but a swinging strikeout on a pitch in the dirt preceded a three-pitch strikeout to end the scoring threat.
The Herd had just three hits, two in the first inning.
Marshall did get a pair of runs in the seventh inning on an RBI single and a WVU error, but again stranded a couple to end the threat.
WVU then added a pair of runs on a Tyler Doanes bloop single to left field to answer Marshall’s tally.
Marshall stranded a nine base runners in the loss.
The fifth inning was crucial for both teams.
Marshall trailed 3-1 and had a chance to escape unscathed, but a misplayed ball in right field led to an RBI triple from Hudson Byorick, who later stole home to make it 5-1.
Doanes finished with three RBIs for West Virginia (13-14) while Byorick and Austin Davis each added two. Ryan Leitch was credited with two RBIs for Marshall.
Marshall has not won a baseball game in Morgantown since 1991.