A pair of in-state defensive standouts received preseason accolades on Tuesday afternoon.
West Virginia defensive tackle Dante Stills and Marshall defensive tackle Jamare Edwards were named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list, as released by the Football Writers Association of America.
Stills was also one of 80 preseason nominees named to the Outland Trophy watch list.
The Nagurski Award is given annually by the Football Writers Association of America to the nation’s top interior defensive lineman. The preseason watch list features 90 players.
The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. Committee members select the winner, based on the three finalists.
Stills is no stranger to preseason accolades, returning as one of the Big 12’s top defenders for the 2021 season.
In 2020, the Fairmont native finished with 35 tackles, including a team-best 10.5 tackles for loss. He added two sacks, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
Stills’ best game came against Texas Tech, in which he registered seven tackles, including two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Edwards, a junior defensive tackle for the Thundering Herd, was named to Conference USA’s 2021 watch list after finishing last season as a second-team All-Conference USA selection.
The Miami native had 30 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, with two sacks and a forced fumble while starting all 10 games last season.
Edwards’ top efforts came against Florida Atlantic and Rice when he had seven tackles in each game. Against UMass, he also had 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Both awards work in correlation with the FWAA’s All-America Team.
The FWAA All-America Committee selects a 26-player All-America Team and, eventually, the five Nagurski Trophy finalists. The winner will be chosen from those five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina.
The Outland Trophy winner will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in December and honored at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner in Omaha, Nebraska, on Jan. 12, 2022.