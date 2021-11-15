HUNTINGTON — As Marshall senior midfielder Pedro Dolabella looked down at his new NCAA men's soccer championship ring on Monday, he put things in perspective.
Not only did the ring signify where the team had been, but it also gave Dolabella and his teammates a glimpse of where the team wants to go as the Thundering Herd starts its quest for another NCAA title.
"Obviously, it's good remembering what we just did and that we're national champions," Dolabella said. "We've done it already and we can do it again."
Shortly after Marshall received its 2020 NCAA College Cup championship rings in a ceremony at 21 at The Frederick in Huntington, the team had a watch party to find out its seeding for the 2021 NCAA men's tournament.
Marshall, an at-large entrant into the tournament, was given the No. 14 seed, which comes with a first-round bye in the 48-team tournament field. MU (11-3-3) will play at home at Hoops Family Field in Huntington at 1 p.m. Sunday against the winner of Thursday's first-round game between Providence (10-4-4) and Marist (12-6-3).
West Virginia (11-3-4) was also an at-large entrant and was given the No. 11 seed, a first-round bye and a home game in the second round. The Mountaineers will also host a match on Sunday against the winner of Thursday's first-round match between Virginia Tech (10-5-3) and Campbell (15-3-2).
If Marshall and West Virginia both win their first two matches, they would meet in the NCAA quarterfinals on the weekend of Dec. 3-4.
"I'm really excited," Marshall defender Nathan Dossantos said. "I think it's nice that we get the opportunity to play at home in front of our fans. I think that's going to make a lot of people happy."
The Herd comes into the tournament having lost consecutive matches, which dropped their national seeding.
Two weeks ago, Marshall was No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Association poll, but on Monday the Herd was one of the final seeds to get a bye in the first round of the tournament.
"Obviously, it's nice to be seeded," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. "Last week, we were thinking we'd probably be a top-4 seed or competing for a top-4 seed, but then we have a bad week and now we're just lucky to be seeded."
Marshall comes into the tournament as defending champion but must again find the magic that led the Herd to last year's run and to a No. 1 ranking late this season after dropping matches to FIU and Florida Atlantic.
The loss to FIU cost Marshall the Conference USA regular-season title, and the loss to Florida Atlantic knocked the Herd out of the C-USA tournament. They were both tough pills to swallow for a team with title expectations.
"To drop a game of such importance and then drop two in a row, that's a big hit for us," Dossantos said. "We pride ourselves on having a high standard in terms of our performances on the field and we have to remember that we've done the work to put ourselves in that position."
Dolabella said overcoming the struggles comes down to one concept, which ultimately led Marshall to last year's title.
"We need to remember that it's all about us," Dolabella said. "We need to remember what makes us confident — the confident players we are, the great team we are — which is family."
From a technical standpoint, Grassie said the team would focus on itself and regaining that chemistry that it lacked in its last two matches as it gets back to work on Tuesday.
With Providence and Marist playing on Thursday evening, the focus will then shift to preparing for the opponent in time for Sunday's match.
"We've got to defend our title," Grassie said. "We're the champs until someone takes it from us. That's what it's going to be all about."
All of Marshall's contingent agreed that if the Herd can find itself again, there's not any reason why they can't make another run to Cary, North Carolina, for the NCAA College Cup in December.
"We know if we work hard and we put our souls on the field and we run for each other, we can beat anybody," Dolabella said.
With the soccer tournament game happening at 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntington, Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O'Malley confirmed that Sunday's men's basketball matchup between Marshall and Jackson State would move to 4 p.m.
WVU qualifies for the NCAA tournament for the 15th time in program history, including the third time in the last four seasons. The national seed is WVU's first since 2007, as well as its highest placement in the field since being slotted at No. 6 in 2006.
"This is definitely a pleasant surprise," WVU coach Dan Stratford said. "I think we were still confident that our body of work and the quality of our competition that we faced was going to work in our favor. So, the intent was always to give us the absolute very best chance for us to be an at-large and be seeded, and I think we are very worthy of this. But we are very grateful, and hopefully can do the seed justice."