HUNTINGTON — The last time Marshall and West Virginia locked up in men’s soccer, it was part of the NCAA tournament in 2019.
On a chilly Sunday afternoon in November, Marshall set its record attendance figure as the Thundering Herd earned a 2-1 win over the Mountaineers at Hoops Family Field to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA College Cup.
Prior to that matchup, Marshall head coach Chris Grassie was vocal in his stance that it shouldn’t take the NCAA tournament for the state’s two Division I programs to meet on the pitch.
As Grassie prepares for the COVID-19-delayed 2020-21 season, he has gotten his wish with the Mountaineers back on the regular-season schedule for the first time since 2004.
The March 24 matchup in Morgantown is the product of a strong bond between Grassie and new West Virginia coach Dan Stratford.
“It’s pretty exciting to have WVU back on the schedule,” Grassie said. “I think there’s a completely different dynamic between our coaching staffs now, as I know Strats so well.”
Stratford, who has taken over the program for Marlon LeBlanc, was an assistant for Grassie at the University of Charleston from 2014-16.
Upon Grassie taking the Marshall head coaching position, Stratford took over the UC program and led the Eagles to NCAA Division II championships in 2017 and 2019.
Stratford was chosen as the replacement for LeBlanc, who left following a contract dispute at the end of the 2019 season. The loss to Marshall was the last match of LeBlanc’s 14-year career.
Marshall never played West Virginia in the regular season during LeBlanc’s tenure with the Mountaineers, but with Stratford at the helm, Grassie said there is a deep respect and admiration between both coaches.
Grassie’s hope is that the mutual respect, plus the passion both bring, helps foster a healthy rivalry between the state’s two Division I programs, both of which are well known on the national scene.
“In the rest of their matches, I will be genuinely wishing him the best, and I want to see him do well,” Grassie said. “However, when we play, we know it will be a massive rivalry match and both teams will be up for it.”
Given how well received the 2019 matchup was between the NCAA College Cup-caliber programs, Grassie sees the rivalry as a major step toward building the sport within the state.
“It’s great for the state, great for our soccer communities and I’m sure both programs could sell this game out twice or three times over,” Grassie said.
The announcement was part of Marshall’s schedule release on Monday, which brought the delayed 2020-21 season one step closer after COVID-19 halted play from happening in the fall.
Marshall hosts five home matches in February, starting with a Feb. 3 match against VCU at 5 p.m. at Hoops Family Field.