20210918 mu soccer 68.jpg
Marshall hosted West Virginia in an NCAA men's soccer match on Sept. 17, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington. The in-state rivals were voted No. 1 (WVU) and No. 2 (MU) in a Sun Belt Conference 2022 preseason poll.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Two newcomers to the revived Sun Belt Conference men's soccer league were picked to finish at the top, and both of them are from West Virginia.

West Virginia University earned five of nine first-place votes from the league's coaches and came in at the top of the preseason poll, with Marshall University trailing closely behind, earning three first-place votes and landing at No. 2.

