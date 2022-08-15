Marshall hosted West Virginia in an NCAA men’s soccer match on Sept. 17, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington. The in-state rivals were voted No. 1 (WVU) and No. 2 (MU) in a Sun Belt Conference 2022 preseason poll.
HUNTINGTON — Two newcomers to the revived Sun Belt Conference men's soccer league were picked to finish at the top, and both of them are from West Virginia.
West Virginia University earned five of nine first-place votes from the league's coaches and came in at the top of the preseason poll, with Marshall University trailing closely behind, earning three first-place votes and landing at No. 2.
The Mountaineers, who received their highest United Soccer Coaches Preseason ranking in program history at No. 6, went 12-3-6 last season en route to their first NCAA quarterfinals appearance since 1981.
Kentucky earned one first-place vote and was picked to finish third, South Carolina fourth, Coastal Carolina and James Madison earned an equal number of votes and tied for fifth, followed by Georgia State, Old Dominion and Georgia Southern.
The Sun Belt also released its preseason all-conference team, which included four Marshall players and one from WVU.
The Thundering Herd's Milo Yosef, Vinicius Fernandez, Gabriel Alves and goal keeper Oliver Semmle were each named to the preseason all-conference team, as was the Mountaineers' Bjarne Theisen.
Kentucky senior defender Luis Grassow was voted Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and fellow Wildcat Eythor Bjorgolfsson was Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
After going dormant, the resumption of men's soccer in the Sun Belt has brought with it the expectation that with the new members added, including affiliate members, it can be one of the strongest college soccer leagues in the country.
WVU and Marshall will meet on Sept. 24 for the first time as conference rivals in a Saturday evening matchup at Hoops Family Field in Huntington, the same setting that drew a crowd of more than 3,000 spectators last year.
West Virginia opens its 2022 schedule Aug. 25 against Robert Morris. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown is set for 7 p.m. Marshall's opener is at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 at home against VCU.
The 2022 Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer tournament will take place Nov. 6-13 at the campus sites of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
