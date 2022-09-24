In 2019, West Virginia University and Marshall University's women's tennis programs set their in-state rivalry aside and, instead, teamed up.
The programs founded the Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament -- an exhibition event co-hosted by the two programs in early fall.
The tournament takes place at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts at the Kanawha City Community Center and attracts schools from out of state. Last season, Villanova and St. Francis came to town. This season, Cincinnati and Virginia Commonwealth are participating.
WVU coach Miha Lisac and Marshall coach John Mercer say the event is going strong three years in.
"I think it's working out well," Lisac said. "One of the things that we had talked about with Coach John is that obviously we're two major universities in the state and we both care about not just college tennis but we both care about the development of tennis in general. Coach John does unbelievable things in the Huntington area promoting tennis and growing the sport and this event is kind of along the lines of helping the community."
"It's nice being in Charleston," Mercer said. "You get to bring the kids to the state capital to check it out. It's a good experience for our athletes. As far as the competition, yeah, it's really good. VCU and Cincinnati, it's a good way to start the year. Four quality teams."
When the tournament started in 2019, relatively few people knew about it. Rusty Webb of Webb Law Centre PLLC in Charleston plays at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts every day in the summer and when he came upon the inaugural Thunder in the Mountains tournament, he was originally confused.
"In 2019 I came down here on a Friday evening and I played tennis just like I always do in September and I see all these players here and I thought 'Well that must be [University of Charleston],'" Webb said. "It was like Marshall, WVU, back then it was James Madison, Toledo, Akron. And nobody knew about it."
Webb was taken aback when he learned that West Virginia's two largest universities were facing off on the courts and the word wasn't spread. He sought to change that.
"So I'm getting on my phone, social media and saying 'Marshall is playing WVU Sunday, we've got to get people out here for this,'" Webb said.
Webb planned to grow Thunder in the Mountains for 2020 but it was called off due to COVID.
In 2021, Webb, Marshall and WVU successfully ran the tournament. This year, Webb made even more improvements to the tournament. He added food trucks, a large tent with tables underneath, off-the-court activities and a kids clinic. There's even an open-container permit that allowed spectators to bring alcoholic beverages of their own.
Off the court, there was a catered welcome dinner and reception followed by a watch party for WVU's road football game against Virginia Tech on Thursday at Charleston's Red Carpet Lounge.
On Saturday morning, Marshall and WVU players taught the kids clinic and after the matches on Saturday there was a watch party for Marshall and WVU's soccer game at Fife Street Brewing in Charleston.
"That's great," Mercer said. "Rusty organized all that. That's Christian [Spears], our new athletic director's huge area of emphasis. You see it up and down the line with a lot of our sports now. We're really into working with community and giving back. It's just another opportunity for us."
"After 2019 we met Rusty," Lisac said. "We started the event ourselves here in the area. Matches were organized but not much was organized as far as the promotion of the event. That's where Rusty comes in. He's helping us run the event, he's helping us with marketing. He really makes the event more interactive and that's kind of one of the goals of the event.
"Our players enjoy working with kids. Obviously when we're on the courts it's business for us but it's nice to have a few things set up on the side where we can enjoy being a part of the event. I think it will continue to grow year in and year out."
Aside from the fanfare, Lisac and Mercer say the tournament has a lot of value, especially since they're playing against an in-state rival.
"It doesn't necessarily count as official team scores however for us these matches are extremely important," Lisac said. "We take fall as a developmental-oriented part of the season so for us every player that goes out and competes is extremely important. We always enjoy competing against Marshall and I know they always enjoy competing against us. It's one of those matches we circle on the calendar and they circle on the calendar."
"It brings some energy," Mercer said. "There's a level of excitement to it. It gets the kids used to playing under a little bit of pressure. We haven't practiced a lot. It's a good way to kick it off. I think it's really good for our freshmen. You get to see it and the atmosphere and energy that's brought at this level of college tennis. It's good exposure all the way around."
INTERNATIONAL FLAIR: Spectators at Thunder in the Mountains may have noticed myriad flags flying around the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts. Student-athletes from 20 different countries and nine different states participated in the tournament. Three of the athletes were from West Virginia (one from Morgantown and two from Hurricane).
Webb wanted to highlight the national and international aspect of the tournament.
"With the flags, last year I just did the international ones, but this year I added the state flags for all the out-of-state people. It's really neat to have all these different countries represented at this tournament. I thought about changing it. Just like Yeager Airport, Thunder in the Mountains International," Webb said jokingly. "That's probably what the players are impressed by the most is seeing their native country flags. It's neat."