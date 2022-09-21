NCAAA Division I women’s tennis is returning to Kanawha City this week.
Thunder in the Mountains, a collegiate pro-style exhibition tennis tournament hosted by Marshall and WVU’s women’s tennis teams, is set to begin Thursday and run through Sunday at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts.
Along with Marshall and WVU, Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Cincinnati will compete.
Rusty Webb of Webb Law Centre, the tournament sponsor, is the tournament organizer.
“We’re excited about it,” Webb said. “We got some really good teams this year and some really intriguing matchups because University of Cincinnati will be in the Big 12 in the next couple years. Of course it’s always a battle with WVU and Marshall.”
Events kick off on Thursday with practice from noon to 6 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. there will be a Pro-Am match with four Marshall players and four WVU players.
Thursday concludes with a welcome and reception dinner from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. followed by a WVU-Virginia Tech football watch party at Red Carpet Lounge in Charleston’s East End.
The bulk of the tennis begins on Friday as play will run from 9 a.m. to around 7:45 p.m.
The tournament will be round-robin style with a mixture of singles and doubles matches. In the doubles matches, one school will team up with another school to form a doubles pair.
For example, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Marshall and Cincinnati will team up and face WVU and VCU in a doubles match.
Perhaps Friday’s most intriguing match will be the singles match between Marshall and WVU at 6 p.m.
Saturday will be similar to Friday in terms of matches and there will be a kids clinic taught by Marshall and WVU players to start the day at 10 a.m. Marshall will face VCU in singles at 1:15 p.m. then WVU and Marshall team up to take on VCU and Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m.
A singles match between WVU and Cincinnati will take place at 4:15 p.m. to cap Saturday’s activities.
Things wind down on Sunday as WVU plays VCU in singles at 9:45 a.m. and Marshall faces Cincinnati at 12:20 p.m. The closing ceremony will be from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Webb said WVU’s No.1 doubles team will be one worth watching.
“They’re ranked 37th in the country in the [International Tennis Federation],” Webb said. “When those girls hit the court, there’s going to be some pretty hard-hit balls. That’s going to be real fun to watch.”
The tournament is in its third year (it started in 2019 and 2020 was nixed due to COVID) and Webb has made some big improvements this year.
“Last year I didn’t play the music like I hoped to in between sets,” Webb said. “We’ll definitely have music this year. We’re going to have the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau provide a really large tent. I’ve got a couple food trucks coming in.
“I did not reach my goal of getting the ABC [Alcohol Beverage Control] license to sell craft beer. But we have an open container permit so you can bring a bottle of wine and cheese. I’m trying to make it as close to a professional tournament as I can.”