Suspension turned into cancellation for Conference USA’ on Monday.
The conference, home to Marshall University, announced Monday night that all spring sports seasons had been canceled. They had been suspended until further notice on March 12, but that further notice came Monday.
“Effective immediately by a unanimous vote of the Conference USA Board of Directors, all spring sport competition and championships have been canceled,” Tim McNamara, the league’s director of communications, wrote in an e-mail received at 9 p.m. Monday.
C-USA joins several other conferences that have canceled their spring seasons, including the American Athletic Conference and the Big 12.
The NCAA already had canceled its spring sports national championships.
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports impacted by the coronavirus, meaning student-athletes who have participated in spring sports this season will now be granted another year of collegiate eligibility.
With C-USA’s announcement, Marshall joins the growing list of West Virginia colleges and universities that have seen or could see their spring seasons end. Not only are the Big 12, home to West Virginia, and C-USA done for the school year, but the NAIA, home to WVU Tech, also canceled its spring season Monday.
The Mountain East Conference, home to most of the state’s Division II schools like West Virginia State and the University of Charleston, announced last Thursday it was indefinitely suspending all spring competition.