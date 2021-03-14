FRISCO, Texas — While Marshall did not take part in Saturday’s Conference USA championship game, there was a player with a local connection who factored heavily into the game’s outcome.
Unfortunately for that connection, the ending was not as desired — not for a lack of his own efforts, however.
Former Poca standout Luke Frampton was the key cog to Western Kentucky’s success on Saturday evening at the Ford Center at The Star.
Just how integral was Frampton’s presence on Saturday night? At the end of regulation, Western Kentucky was plus-24 with Frampton on the court, despite each team only scoring 48 points in regulation. That’s a pretty astronomical statistic in a defensive game.
The lone problem with that statistic? Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury didn’t seem to recognize that in key junctures of the Hilltoppers’ 61-57 overtime loss to North Texas.
Frampton was taken out with 4:56 remaining in regulation, with Western Kentucky leading 45-41. He did not see the floor again until 14 seconds left in overtime after North Texas guard Javion Hamlet scored to put the Mean Green up 59-57.
On the surface, perhaps it seems understandable. Frampton is known more for his 3-point shooting and could even be considered a defensive liability, given the other pieces on Western Kentucky’s roster.
That is where recognizing game flow is crucial, however.
After a first half in which Frampton was a key difference-maker on the floor, he entered the lineup with 14:33 left and did not exit until the aforementioned 4:56 mark of regulation.
During that time, Frampton took as many charges as North Texas had points — two.
In fact, in the first 17:30 of the second half, the Mean Green had just seven points.
North Texas equaled that output in the final 2:30 of regulation to knot things up and force overtime. The Mean Green then scored 12 points in five minutes, with Frampton watching all but 14 seconds from the bench.
Many will question how Frampton was so pivotal on Saturday, given that he only scored three points.
Here’s how.
Western Kentucky is a team that feeds off its offensive ability to give it energy on the defensive end. When the Hilltoppers are scoring, that juice feeds to the defensive end of the floor, where Charles Bassey and Josh Anderson prove why they are among Conference USA’s best.
The Hilltoppers got down 17-0 before Stansbury inserted Frampton into the lineup while looking for a spark.
At the time, the defense of North Texas coach Grant McCasland was to surround Bassey — almost in a triangle look with center Zachary Simmons guarding him and two others flashing and shading Bassey in help.
Why was North Texas able to do it? Because its defense is athletic enough to recover and Western Kentucky is not a great 3-point-shooting team.
That’s where Frampton comes into play.
Once Frampton came on the floor, North Texas could not bracket Bassey with three players because of Frampton’s shooting ability.
Instead, the Mean Green never even helped off Frampton, electing to body him up once other Western Kentucky guards penetrated to not allow a kick-out for a 3-point opportunity.
That freed up the offense and helped fuel a comeback that saw Frampton’s lone 3-pointer cut the halftime deficit to 34-23, which gave the Hilltoppers momentum.
This trend continued once Frampton was inserted in the second half as the Hilltoppers slowly appeared to take control on both ends.
Western Kentucky’s looks started to fall on the offensive end, which picked up the defensive energy and led to the Mean Green not hitting double-digits in second-half scoring until the final 55 seconds of regulation — an appalling statistic for a team to win a championship.
Frampton he watched all but 14 seconds of the final 9:56 of regulation and overtime on the sidelines next to Stansbury.
The final moments of Western Kentucky’s missed opportunity will not soon fade, either.
Having missed the automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament, the Hilltoppers’ cruel fate is another trip to the NIT.
And this year, that NIT is hosted by North Texas, with games at the Super Pit and in Frisco.
WRONG KIND OF 3-PEAT
Western Kentucky’s loss to North Texas marked the third straight season in which a conference tournament was finished in which the Hilltoppers made the championship game, but lost.
That streak started in the 2017-18 season when the Hilltoppers lost to Marshall and continued with a loss to Old Dominion in 2018-19.
After last season’s cancellation of the C-USA tournament, Western Kentucky again made the title game and led by seven late, only to falter.
PURE POETRY, HAMLET
North Texas guard Javion Hamlet earned the Conference USA Most Valuable Player honors after an impressive and steady tournament.
Hamlet averaged 18.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds in earning the honor.
The Memphis native also scored what proved to be the game-winner on a floater in the lane with 14.1 seconds left.