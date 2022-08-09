Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men's soccer team has its sights set on accomplishing more than it did a season ago.

Not that last season was a wash by any means -- head coach Chris Grassie helped lead the team to a 11-4-3 overall record and a third consecutive NCAA tournament berth -- but three consecutive losses at the end of the season put a damper on what could have been another historic run for the Thundering Herd one season after winning a national championship.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.