HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men's soccer team has its sights set on accomplishing more than it did a season ago.
Not that last season was a wash by any means -- head coach Chris Grassie helped lead the team to a 11-4-3 overall record and a third consecutive NCAA tournament berth -- but three consecutive losses at the end of the season put a damper on what could have been another historic run for the Thundering Herd one season after winning a national championship.
"It's tough in college soccer because it's such a short season. We didn't lose for two months last year and we lost three games in a row, had a player suspended, and then the season's over and you really won nothing," Grassie said.
"We had a little blip at the beginning, a little blip at the end and that was it. The season was over and that two months of being undefeated was kind of forgotten."
How things ended in 2021 didn't quell the confidence Grassie has in his squad entering a new season, highlighted by some key veteran returnees and exciting newcomers to the roster.
"I think we've got a good group," Grassie said. "The jury is still out on how we're going to perform under pressure. How are we in the rain in November? What are the characteristics of the group that will help us? But right now I think we have a lovely group."
The confidence Grassie has in this year's team was validated by the team's performance in the College Spring League tournament, where the Herd defeated Bowling Green in the championship match at Columbus Crew Stadium in April.
It wasn't just that the Herd walked away on top, but the way it did so that impressed Grassie and the coaching staff.
"That's given me a lot of confidence," Grassie said. "I'm always pretty confident, like I will always vote us to finish first in the conference, but I think the spring has definitely given us some evidence to back that up."
Veterans Vinicious Fernandez and Milo Yosef bring back plenty of experience in Grassie's system, which helps bring others up to speed quickly as they develop chemistry through practice and two exhibition matches before the regular-season opener.
"A guy like Vinny and a guy like Milo, they understand so much and they've been around enough to have their own guitar solo because they know the beat and where to come in. Other players are learning that rhythm still," Grassie said. "They have to listen and understand to get on the same page and then they can make the game their own."
Marshall opens exhibition play at 7 p.m. Friday at Rio Grande -- the Herd's first of three preseason matches -- then returns home to play Radford Sunday before ending the exhibition schedule with a road match against Maryland on Aug. 19.
