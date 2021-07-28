The Miami Marlins called up former Marshall University and Herbert Hoover outfielder Corey Bird on Wednesday.
Bird starred at Marshall from 2014 through 2016, hitting one home run, driving in 56 runs and batting .300 with 58 stolen bases. The Marlins selected Bird in the seventh round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft.
In five minor league seasons, Bird has hit five home runs, driven in 96 and batted .249, with a .318 on-base percentage and .307 slugging percentage. He has stolen 66 bases in 92 attempts. Bird made just five errors in 276 games.
This year at Triple-A Jacksonville, Bird experienced a breakout season. He hit six homers, drove in 21 and batted .270, slugging .444 and reaching base at a .362 pace. He stole 12 bases in 13 attempts.
Bird actually found out about his call-up on Tuesday evening, but told his family not to post anything on social media until he officially signed a contract with the Marlins and was added to the roster on Wednesday. He will be wearing No. 51 for the Marlins and was in the dugout Wednesday night for the game in Baltimore.
“We're totally excited for him," said Lisa Bird, his mother. “He's worked his whole life for this from the time he was in Little League and travel ball and high school and college. He's really worked hard and put his heart and soul into everything he does for baseball.
“He's very excited and very grateful and we're proud of him. He's got a big fan base, a lot of people cheering him on from the Elk River and West Virginia and … he's made a lot of friends in the Jacksonville organization. I really think he's where he's supposed to be right now."
Bird, 25, is a native of Elkview and played at Herbert Hoover from 2010-13. He was selected as captain of the Class AA All-State team as both a junior and a senior and led the Huskies to the AA state title in 2013. In that 2013 season, he was also selected as the Kanawha Valley Player of the Year and the Gatorade Player of the Year in West Virginia.
He carried a .457 career batting average with Hoover, covering 120 games. As a junior, he hit .483 with 27 walks and just one strikeout, driving in 31 runs and stealing 30 bases in 33 tries. As a senior, he swiped 55 bases and carried a 5-1 pitching record with a 1.17 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 30 innings. Bird worked the final three innings on the mound for Hoover in its 2013 AA title-game win.