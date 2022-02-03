HUNTINGTON -- Jim McNally will add another distinction to his illustrious football resume on Feb. 13.
The former Marshall University assistant coach, regarded as one of the better, if not the best, offensive line coach in NFL history, will be a part of a third Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl team. The Bengals (13-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
"I'm so grateful for them including me as a coach, even though I do my work 400 miles away on an IPad," said McNally, who serves as a consultant from his home in Buffalo, New York. "The ownership and coaches treat me as if I never left. I will be going to the Super Bowl."
McNally, 78, was an assistant with Marshall's Young Thundering Herd from 1971 through 1974, helping rebuild the program after a plane crash on Nov. 14, 1970, near Tri-State Airport killed all 75 aboard, including most of Marshall football team. Despite coaching in three Super Bowls -- 1981 and 1988 with the Bengals and 2001 with the New York Giants -- and mentoring perhaps the premier offensive lineman of all time in Cincinnati's Anthony Munoz, McNally said his fondest football memories are of Marshall.
"Being a part of the rebuilding of Marshall is my most memorable experience," McNally said. "Meeting some of the families of the players who were killed and some of the wives of the coaches who were killed was very emotional. It was hard at the time, but when you look back at it you say, 'What a time that was.'"
McNally said his Marshall experience was the most rewarding of his career.
"When we went to spring practice after we got hired, mostly all we had was the previous freshmen team and the new freshmen," he said. "When we played the first game, the fans were so happy that they had a team again because they had been depressed for such a long time. It was a great feeling."
McNally retired from on-field coaching in 2007 after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Before that, he coached five years with the Giants, four with the Carolina Panthers and 15 with the Bengals. He served a stint as a consultant with the Bills, then rejoined the Bengals in 2012.
"It was nice of them to take me back," McNally said of Cincinnati. "No other team would have me for this. I have an office there, work on the field and do projects on opponents."
McNally also evaluates college players for the Bengals drafts and pro players the team might sign as free agents or acquire in trades.
The veteran coach thanked Bengals owner Mike Brown, head coach Zac Taylor and offensive line coach Frank Pollack for including him on the staff.
Former Bengals defensive back Greg Bright, who played at Morehead State, said he is thrilled for McNally.
"I love it that they still seek [his] knowledge and experience to improve their performance today," Bright said. "Much respect for Coach McNally."
Former Bengals offensive lineman Lance Olberding praised McNally and Brown for their work.
"So many fans in Cincinnati have such a negative attitude toward Mike Brown," Olberding said. "[McNally] sharing this and giving insights into his generosity and caring ways debunks those attitudes."
McNally hopes to come away with a Super Bowl ring. The 1981 and 1989 Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers, and the 2001 Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens.