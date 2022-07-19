Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former Mingo Central quarterback and 2016 Kennedy Award Winner Jeremy Dillon is headed back to the football field this fall.

Dillon, who has been a member of the Marshall University basketball team the past three years, announced earlier this spring that he was entering the transfer portal.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.