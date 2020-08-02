HUNTINGTON — Two former Marshall University and Major League pitchers defended Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Joe Kelly, who was suspended last week for throwing at, and taunting, Houston Astros batters.
Aaron Blair, who pitched for the Atlanta Braves in 2016 and 2017, and Kevin Shackelford, who last played at Marshall in 2010 and pitched for the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and 2018, tweeted their displeasure with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s eight-game suspension of Kelly. Blair, who pitched for the Thundering Herd in 2013, noted that an eight-game suspension in a regular 162-game season is lengthy, but in a season shortened to 60 games by COVID-19 restrictions is particularly harsh.
“Joe Kelly gets equivalent to a 22-game suspension for ALMOST hitting a guy,” Blair tweeted, adding a thumbs down emoji.
Shackelford took a more sarcastic tone to share his displeasure.
“I support the suspension of Joe Kelly,” Shackelford tweeted. “Did you see the absoulete [sic] savagery of that cry baby face he made to the Astros! What did they eve do? ... besides steal a World Series and disgrace the game of baseball. It’s clear what #joekelly did was far worse.”
Kelly was suspended Tuesday after he threw a 3-0, 96 mph fastball behind the head of Houston third baseman Alex Bregman with one out and none on in the bottom of the sixth inning. Later in the same inning, Kelly threw two curveballs that brushed back Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. After striking out Correa, Kelly made pouty faces toward him and the two exchanged words, prompting both benches to clear.
The Dodgers and Astros have a bitter rivalry, especially in light of Houston’s sign-stealing scandal of at least the last two seasons. Pitchers have thrown at Astros batters as retaliation since spring training.
Blair and Shackelford weren’t alone in defending Kelly. New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted, “Makes zero sense. ... He wasn’t even thrown out of the game. MLB siding with/protecting a team that openly and knowingly cheated their way to a World Series. He doesn’t deserve to be suspended at all. Hoping he wins his appeal. Looking forward to seeing you back out there JK!”
Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevenger tweeted, “And what do the astros players deserve. ... Just snitch and walk free and still seem confused as to why everyone is mad?”
Former big league pitcher Jered Weaver tweeted, “What a joke.. @mlb is so soft anymore it’s kinda embarrassing.. people should just keep cheating because apparently there is 0 game suspensions for that”
Displeasure with Kelly’s suspension wasn’t limited to pitchers.
“Astros players for ‘17 WS = Immunity,” tweeted former infielder Jerry Hairston Jr. “Joe Kelley doesn’t hit anyone = suspended 8 games. Justice?!? #MLB”