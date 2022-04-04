HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University head football coach Stan Parrish has died.
He was 75.
Parrish coached the Thundering Herd in 1984 and 1985, going 13-8-1. In his first season, Parrish led the Thundering Herd to a 6-5 record and its first winning season in 20 years. Marshall capped that season with a 31-28 victory at East Tennessee State, a triumph Parrish called his most cherished in a career during which he went 64-62-3 as head coach at Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State.
During a reunion of the 1984 team on Oct. 12, 2014, Parrish recalled the win over the Buccaneers.
"With that win, all the tragedy, all the sadness, all the frustration, it was over," Parrish said of the victory that helped Marshall fans heal from the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash that killed all 75 aboard, including most of the Herd football team. "We told our players in the locker room after the game, 'it's over.'"
After the 1985 season, Parrish left for Kansas State, where he went 2-30-1 in three seasons. Parrish said his biggest regret in coaching was taking that job.
"I left way too early," Parrish said. "I should have listened to my wife and stayed, but I was an ambitious young coach. We loved this place."
Parrish later was an assistant at Rutgers, Siena Heights, Michigan and Eastern Michigan. He helped the Wolverines to the 1997 national championship as quarterback coach for Brian Griese and Tom Brady. Parrish moved on to the NFL and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2002.
"I have a Super Bowl ring and a national championship ring," Parrish said. "Winning that game at East Tennessee, though, ranks above those things. Maybe you had to be there to understand, but it does."
Parrish was an innovator, especially in the passing game. Featuring quarterback Carl Fodor, who went on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals, Parrish put together a passing offense dubbed "Air Parrish" that ranked among the best in NCAA Division I-AA and challenged defenses in the powerful Southern Conference. He and his staff recruited many of the players on the Herd's 1987 I-AA runner-up squad.
The Cleveland native was fondly remembered by Herd players, administrators and fans.
"I'm super saddened to hear of coach Parrish's passing," former Marshall sports information director Mac Yates. "I so enjoyed working with Stan. The last time I saw Stan was on the field at the Super Bowl, but moments on the field at ETSU are etched on my heart. I loved Stan."
Former Herd quarterback Tim Kendrick said Parrish will be missed.
"Praying for Coach Parrish and his family," Kendrick said.
Marshall fan Steve Hensley, too, said he is praying for Parrish's family.
"I'm so sorry to hear this," Hensley said. "He changed everything for Marshall football."