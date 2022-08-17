Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20211121 mu football 34.jpg
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells (8) hands off to running back Rasheen Ali (22) Nov. 20, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Wells, a former George Washington High School standout, transferred to Virginia Tech after the 2021 season and was named the Hokies' starting quarterback for their opener against Old Dominion.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

When two quarterbacks transferred to Virginia Tech in the offseason, there was an immediate question for the Hokies as to which would beat out the other for the starting job.

As the offseason progressed, that answer became very clear.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

