A former Marshall men's soccer defender who is now playing professionally has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of defrauding people in internet romance scams.
Abdul Illal Osumanu, 24, of Ghana, is charged with two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and receipt of stolen money in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Osumanu, who starred at Marshall from 2017-19 before signing with the Union Omaha professional soccer team, took part in Union Omaha's first five matches this season, including one in Wisconsin on May 26, before being arrested May 27.
Federal prosecutors said Osumanu and another man created a fake online profile in 2017, pretending to be a woman, and convinced two people to send them more than $200,000 in the years since.
Osumanu is one of nine men accused in West Virginia of participating in separate romance and other online scams that defrauded at least 200 people of more than $2.5 million, prosecutors said earlier this week.
Peter Marlette, the general manager for Union Omaha, said Osumanu has been removed from team activities, including practices and games, pending the outcome of his court proceedings. Osumanu has not been released from the team, Marlette said.
Osumanu's public defender did not return a call Wednesday to the World-Herald.
The 6-foot defender was one of Marshall's top players in the 2019 season, earning Conference USA First Team honors while winning the league's Defensive Player of the Week award on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14.
In addition to the on-field accolades, Osamanu was also recognized as a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American in 2019.
During his three-year career with Marshall, Osamanu started 58 of 59 games while registering three goals and one assist — all coming in the 2018 season.
Osamanu came to Marshall prior to the 2017 season after transferring from the University of Charleston.