Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.