HUNTINGTON — When Marshall head coach Charles Huff came to Huntington, he said he wouldn’t look to the past to make any determinations about his 2021 team moving forward.
That hasn’t kept the current Thundering Herd veterans from looking back on previous seasons, though.
Over the last three years, Marshall was in the thick of the Conference USA title race heading into the final weeks of the season.
And, in all three seasons, the Herd has come up short of hoisting the trophy.
In 2018, a late loss to Southern Miss sealed Marshall’s fate as Middle Tennessee won the East Division.
In 2019, the Herd did the hard part by defeating Florida Atlantic on the road, but fell to Charlotte in the rain to lose control of the East Division as the Owls took the C-USA crown.
Last season, Marshall finally won the East Division, but laid an egg in the Conference USA championship game as UAB hoisted the trophy on the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Even the thought of it made Marshall defensive end Koby Cumberlander shudder as he discussed it.
“You know, that stuff that’s happened is now nothing but fuel,” Cumberlander said. “You put fuel to the fire.”
Cumberlander paused, almost as if he was replaying each painful memory in his head before speaking again.
“There’s too many times we’ve slipped up — way too many times,” Cumberlander said.
Last season’s late struggles especially stung the Marshall players in the offseason.
After going through the difficulties of COVID-19 protocols and starting the season 7-0 while ascending to No. 15 nationally, to walk away from the end of the season without a C-USA title or bowl win was the ultimate punch in the gut for those players.
“It’s the elephant in the room,” Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said. “Each time we go in the weight room, it’s on our shoulders, it’s in the back of our head knowing that we were so close.
“And yeah, it’s a huge thing to build off of, knowing that — barring a few guys — this is the same team as last year and we can do that. It’s huge motivation and we pretty much think about it every day.”
For last year’s seniors, it has not just been motivation. For some, it was even the difference in coming back for the extra year granted by the NCAA.
“One reason I came back was because the relationships I have with my teammates,” Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson said. “Then, we also lost the championship game — a heartbreaking game. I feel like we had the team to win that, so I feel like if we come back with that bad taste in our mouth, we can get back there.”
Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said the one reverberating fact is that the Herd has been right there in those seasons.
Now, it’s about finishing those seasons without regrets.
“We know where we want to go and we’ve seen how far we can get, [even] with as many mistakes as we made last year,” Neal said. “This year, Coach Huff came in and talked about closing the gap and that’s just something we need to do.
“We always have a solid team. It just so happens that it falls apart toward the end of the season. It’s just something so small, so we’ve been focusing a whole lot on the little things to make us closer and tighter as a team and stronger overall.”
Cumberlander added that one constant that helps bind the team together is fan support, which the team is excited to see in full force this season.
“This season, 2021, — now that we have 100% capacity, I promise you this: We’re going to come into every game and give you everything we’ve got because we’re trying to take it all this year,” Cumberlander said. “That’s what matters.”