HUNTINGTON — A $13.8 million gift from the state to Marshall University will supply the remaining balance needed to build a baseball stadium near campus.

Gov. Jim Justice presented Marshall President Brad D. Smith with a check from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program Thursday afternoon at the site of the future stadium. Athletic Director Christian Spears, baseball coach Jeff Waggoner and members of the baseball team were part of the presentation, which included Justice’s ceremonial first pitch on the grounds.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.