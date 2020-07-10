HUNTINGTON — On Thursday, everything looked stacked against Herd That in the waning minutes of its round-of-16 battle with The Money Team at The Basketball Tournament in Columbus, Ohio.
Herd That trailed by nine points going to the TBT’s Elam Ending — the tournament rule that stipulates, at the first dead ball after the four-minute mark in the fourth quarter that the game clock shuts off and a target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team’s score. The first team to reach the target score wins.
Until Herd That’s win Thursday, no team had overcome a deficit as large as nine points since the Elam Ending was added to TBT rules in 2017.
Still, the players on the Marshall-based alumni team stuck to their game plan, which was to believe in one another.
Together, they overcame a team with former NBA talent, producing a 16-2 run to end the game in the most epic comeback in TBT history.
The result shocked everyone ... that is, except for Herd That’s team members.
“It’s credit to the unselfishness and selflessness of our guys to make winning plays,” Herd That guard Jon Elmore said.
It wasn’t just that they won, although that was eye-opening enough to many.
It was how they won.
The Money Team came out in the first half and built an 18-point lead after one quarter.
In the end, it was Herd That that showed its toughness, making the winning plays down the stretch.
“That goes into the hard work that we put in, the type of guys we have and the way we play,” Elmore said. “You’re going to hit us and you’re going to talk, but at the end of the day, until that final horn goes off, it’s anybody’s ballgame when we’re on the court. We fought the whole game.”
Elmore finished with 10 assists — his final one being a dish through the lane to Ryan Luther, who absorbed contact from 7-footer Thomas Welsh to finish a driving layup that won the game.
Down the stretch, it wasn’t about Herd That’s specialty, the 3-point shot.
It was about grit and toughness and an ability to finish at the rim.
Prior to Luther’s game-winner, JaCorey Williams scored on a dunk that gave Herd That its first lead at 100-99, with many of the points in the final period coming with the team attacking the rim.
The supposed team of shooters is finding its way to the rim consistently.
In terms of points in the paint, Herd That followed up a plus-24 outing against Peoria All-Stars with a plus-18 mark in the win over The Money Team, proving that there is more to the team than just shooters.
There is an underdog’s edge that starts with guard Ot Elmore, who was active both verbally and on the court on Thursday.
“I’m going to do what it takes to win and our team’s going to do what it takes to win,” Ot Elmore said. “As you all see, we’re out here having fun. Those guys played in the NBA. I play at the Y. But I ain’t backing up. We’re here and they’re going to have to prove it to me.”
The grit of Herd That gets its toughest test yet in Saturday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal when the team meets Overseas Elite, a four-time champion of TBT and the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
Overseas Elite features NBA guard Joe Johnson and talented point guard Pooh Jeter, but does not return former Marshall and Iowa State guard DeAndre Kane nor D.J. Kennedy from the successful nucleus of the past.
Still, with Overseas Elite led by scorers like Johnson, Jeter and other experienced TBT players, Herd That will have its hands full to move into the semifinals.
This will be the ultimate David-vs.-Goliath matchup in TBT, but Herd That plans to approach it the same way it does every game.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got guys that can make plays,” Jon Elmore said. “I don’t care what your resume is, where you played, how much money you made. When you step in between those lines and the lights are on, all that stuff’s out the window and you’re going to have to show us.”
The Herd That-Overseas Elite winner advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal game between No. 3 seed Boeheim’s Army and 22nd-seeded Sideline Cancer.