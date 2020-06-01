HUNTINGTON — On Monday, more than 80 Marshall football players began voluntary workouts in hopes of seeing a 2020 season in the future.
However, the biggest number of emphasis to come out of the day was three.
Three individuals found out through the pre-workout testing procedures that they were, indeed, COVID-19 positive.
Just before noon on Monday, Marshall University confirmed that two student-athletes and a university employee tested positive during screenings conducted last week following the return of student-athletes to campus.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said that while no diagnosis is a good thing, it offered the university a chance to be open with the public while also serving as a reminder to returning athletes about the importance of following social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
“Transparency is critical in order to have credibility in your process,” Hamrick said. “You don’t want any positive tests for the virus. It’s the last thing you want. The good thing that can come of this, though, is that it can serve as a reminder to everyone within your organization that they are vulnerable.
“We are fortunate that both our student-athletes were asymptomatic. It reminds everyone that they are vulnerable and susceptible to this virus, as well. That helps you deliver the message about social distancing.”
Dr. John Jasko, who is Marshall’s head team physician, has spearheaded Marshall’s task force in establishing a medical plan for testing and implementation of procedures in relation to COVID-19.
Jasko agreed with Hamrick that the early positive tests help drive the point home with players about being up front with symptoms and following the proper protocol in terms of personal protective equipment.
“I think it was a wake-up call for a lot of folks,” Jasko said. “We also have guys who come from areas of higher prevalence and some guys, unfortunately, have had people close to them have gotten it and died. I think they probably already took it very seriously, but for the rest of the group, it is a real-life example that hopefully will help them buy in a bit more with the things we’ve implemented.”
Jasko also commended the university for its handling of the situation on Monday as it put out the release — one of the first in the nation to do so upon the positive tests during resocialization.
“I was very impressed by it because it was not just to internal staff or the athletics staff; it was a campus-wide message,” Jasko said. “I was very impressed at the foresight to get it all out there because I think that’s overall what makes people more comfortable.
“Yes, it’s concerning to hear three people tested positive, but it is also good to hear that there were 80-plus that tested negative and here is the plan in place for those three.”
With the positive tests, Jasko explained the process moving forward for those three individuals and the team.
Those three individuals have been placed in quarantine and are called twice daily by medical staffers who ask questions in relation to potential symptoms. Those individuals also are in an online app that has a questionnaire for them to fill out, and they have thermometers provided, which they use twice daily and record the results.
Jasko said that, before returning to workouts, those players will remain under quarantine and undergo a pair of tests before they could potentially resume.
“If they continue to be asymptomatic — without symptoms — then we can retest them at seven days and then at 10 days — both of which must be negative,” Jasko said. “If they show no symptoms, then we can start the process of resocialization within the football team.”
Through strategic planning which includes small groups and constant contact tracing, Jasko and his staff were able to minimize exposure of those individuals to others, which allows for workouts to continue for the more than 80 players who tested negative and ultimately started workouts on Monday.
“It’s necessary to do everything we can, knowing what we know about this virus, to keep athletes and staff as safe as possible,” Jasko said. “It allows us to move forward with the goals of restrictions becoming lighter and lighter because of favorable conditions and, ultimately, the goals of a season of football.”
COVID-19 testing for players was done last Wednesday and Thursday following a seven-day quarantine and those players went back into quarantine until results came back.
Jasko said those positive results came back prior to any of those with the virus taking part in Sunday’s battery of tests and meetings, which included physicals, concussion testing and educational meetings with Jasko and Hamrick.
Once cleared, those players will have to complete all of those tasks before being allowed in voluntary workouts.
Hamrick said the good news is that pre-planning between the medical team and safety personnel proved beneficial, in this case.
“At the end of the day, the process worked and our student-athletes and our staff are in a much safer environment and position that they would’ve been if we hadn’t followed that process,” Hamrick said.
Neither Marshall University, nor Hamrick released identities of those positive cases, citing patient privacy regulations under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).