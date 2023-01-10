Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221127 mu football 30.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall wide receiver Charles Montgomery (10) celebrates after a touchdown during a Sun Belt Conference football game against Georgia State on Nov. 26 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Thundering Herd's performance down the stretch caught the eye of at least one Associated Press Top 25 college football poll voter in the season's final rankings.

The Herd (9-4) closed its 2022 campaign on a five-game win streak, including a 28-14 victory over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, and received two votes in the final AP poll published following Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags