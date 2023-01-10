HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Thundering Herd's performance down the stretch caught the eye of at least one Associated Press Top 25 college football poll voter in the season's final rankings.
The Herd (9-4) closed its 2022 campaign on a five-game win streak, including a 28-14 victory over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, and received two votes in the final AP poll published following Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
Those votes put Marshall in a tie for 37th in the rankings, with one voter ranking them No. 24. They are tied with the Maryland Terrapins, who also drew two votes.
It's the second time this season the Herd garnered the attention of voters, the first coming after a 26-21 win at Notre Dame in Week 2. That moved Charles Huff's team to 2-0 and helped pull in 85 votes in the AP poll, good for 26th.
Notre Dame at the time was ranked eighth, three spots below where they started after suffering a loss to Ohio State in the season opener. After falling out of the top 25, the Irish rebounded to finish the year ranked 18th.
Right behind Notre Dame is Sun Belt Conference champion Troy, which wrapped up the year 12-2, winning 10 games in the regular season, topping Coastal Carolina in the league title game and winning the Cure Bowl over UTSA in Jon Sumrall's first year at the helm.
It is the fourth straight season in which a team from the Sun Belt landed inside the top 20 of the final AP poll, following in the footsteps of Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana.
Marshall went 1-1 against teams ranked in the final poll, winning at Notre Dame and losing at Troy, which was not ranked at the time but kick-started its 11-game win streak to end the year by defeating the Herd 16-7 on Sept. 24.
