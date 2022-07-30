Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall sports a military appreciation decal on its helmets for a a2020 game against UMass at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football coach Charles Huff picked up another commitment from the 2023 recruiting class. This time, it was one of the top-ranked defensive lineman in the Bluegrass State.

Beni Tshita, a 6-foot-3, 243-pound defensive end, who is getting ready to begin his senior season at Dupont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky, announced his decision to commit to the Thundering Herd on social media Friday afternoon.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.