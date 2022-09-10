NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Each time the roads of football took him somewhere, former Marshall center Chris Jasperse knew his father, Martin, would be there.
During Chris’ playing career at Marshall, Martin traveled from Greensboro, North Carolina, to wherever Chris suited up for 52 of his 53 career games with the Thundering Herd.
No matter the weather, no matter the battle, Martin Jasperse was there.
Now, Chris is returning that favor, being there for his father’s own battle — Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
On Saturday, the two took a break from that battle to return to what they love — Marshall football.
The duo ventured to South Bend, Indiana, to cheer on the Herd as Marshall took on No. 8 Notre Dame. As Chris described it, it was a special experience for them both.
“You know, my dad went to 52 out of 53 games that I played and started in,” Jasperse said. “I looked and he was always there. He was a big part of my experience and he always loved going to away games, so getting to come out here to Notre Dame and have this experience with him with what he’s going through, it’s been amazing.”
Jasperse had planned on coming to the game several months ago with a former teammate, but a month ago, Martin let him know that he wanted to make it to South Bend as well.
From that point, the mission became experiencing Saturday’s game together.
“I had planned to come with my old teammates like eight months ago, but a month ago, Dad called and said, ‘Hey, I want to go to Notre Dame,’ so we got tickets, got rooms and we’re here now,” Jasperse said with a smile.
Given the delicate nature of Martin’s health, it wasn’t an easy trip to plan, but it was one that all parties were intent on making sure came to fruition.
“It is hard to get him here, logistically, with everything he’s going through. He was supposed to have treatment this week, but we got it moved to next week so he could experience this,” Jasperse said.
Just like during Jasperse’s playing days, there were no obstacles that were going to keep Martin from the game with his son.
This was another chance for Martin and Chris Jasperse to share Marshall football — something that had given them so much joy throughout the years.
Not only to have that opportunity, but to also have it in one of the most prestigious college football venues in history, it was a contest that sent Chris back into the same mentality as his playing days.
“This is what it’s all about right now,” Chris Jasperse said. “This is game time. You get to show up and show out in front of everybody on national television and play the No. 8 team in Notre Dame. It doesn’t get better than this.”
Coming into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Marshall’s chances to compete with the vaunted Fighting Irish weren’t exactly thought of favorably.
However, the Herd ignored the talk and won the battle 26-21, against all odds.
For Chris and Martin Jasperse, there couldn’t have been a more poetic message to come from their trip.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.