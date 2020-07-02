HUNTINGTON — When fans of Herd That tune in for The Basketball Tournament this weekend, they will get to cheer on some familiar names from Marshall basketball’s recent past.
Aside from forward Ryan Taylor, however, many of the frontcourt faces will be new to Marshall fans as they tune in for Sunday’s first-round game against Playing For Jimmy V at 2 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be televised on ESPN.
According to Herd That’s Jon Elmore, past TBT experience showed that the team had to bring in some pop to its frontcourt to advance to the end.
“Our problem in the past was that we didn’t have any size, and we made some huge additions this offseason,” Elmore said. “We went outside the Marshall box and got a few guys that we’ve known. Two of the guys I have the same agent as, so that connection helped as well. We’re excited, man.”
In 2018, the team played as the West Virginia Wildcats as Scarlet and Gray used its bigs — led by Jared Sullinger — to earn a blowout win in the second round of TBT.
Last year, the West Virginia Wildcats fared a bit better, but the post play still was a difference as Big X earned an 83-76 win in the Columbus Regional.
This year, it’s only a 24-team field, meaning some of the best in TBT history will be taking the floor.
A new team name — Herd That — is around for 2020, as well as some new faces and a new attitude in the post.
A pair of former Conference USA foes join the team in UAB’s Chris Cokley and Middle Tennessee’s JaCorey Williams while former Pitt and Arizona forward Ryan Luther and Texas Tech athlete Zach Smith round out the additions.
According to Elmore, each player brings something a little different, which is why they were hand-picked to join the team.
“We’ve got great dudes and I’m excited to see what each one can do,” Elmore said.
Marshall fans are most familiar with Cokley and Williams as adversaries from C-USA action in years past, but within the D’Antoni-based system that Herd That employs, both have seen success.
In a scrimmage last week, Williams went for 37 points and 16 rebounds while Cokley added 32 points and nine rebounds while going up against each other.
Cokley’s bruising style inside and Williams’ athleticism and scoring ability are a 1-2 punch inside that could cause problems.
Cokley said that when Elmore called him about joining the team, there was no hesitation.
“I said it’s a no-brainer,” Cokley said. “That’s a chance to obviously win some money, but play with some great competition. We’ve spent this time to create a good team bond. From the time we’ve been here, we’ve grown so much tighter and so much closer.”
While Cokley and Williams bring definite scoring pop, Luther and Smith are also niche players who add a dimension to the offense because of their skill sets.
Luther is a consistent 3-point shooter who works well off pick-and-pop situations, much like what former Marshall forward Ajdin Penava did when the Herd went to the NCAA tournament.
His knowledge of the offensive scheme helps while his presence also draws post players to the perimeter, which opens the floor for Herd That’s guards to penetrate into the lane.
With the ball moving constantly, the quick-trigger shooting of Luther is also a welcome addition. The constant ball movement and sharing of the basketball were points of emphasis that Luther said were strengths of the team.
“We have a good group of guys and there won’t be drama because everyone plays together,” Luther said. “We have fun together on and off the court. We have enough depth to be successful.”
Of Smith, Elmore said he is “one of the best athletes you’ll ever see” with speed, a long wingspan and an above-the-rim game that helps push the pace and keep energy going on the floor.
Cokley joked that he never thought he’d see Marshall guys as anything but an opponent, but he’s had fun during his experience with Herd That.
“They have a great NBA style of play that I’ve grown to like and grown to fit my game in,” Cokley said. “I think it’s going to be fun.”