HUNTINGTON -- Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey has heard plenty of comparisons with animals during his four years with the Thundering Herd.
There have been those who have told him to attack like a lion as he goes to the rim.
Others think he floats like a bird through the air when he goes up for a dunk.
Never before had he heard an analogy that was presented to him by veteran NBA coach Mike D'Antoni -- brother of Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni -- on Monday while sitting in his coach's office.
As the D'Antonis spoke to each other, Mike offered to Dan that Kinsey needed to be more like a goldfish.
"It lasts five seconds," Dan D'Antoni explained. "You know what? There's a lot of truth, no matter how you want to say it. You've got to live in the present and the past has got to be the past. Move on."
It might make for an odd comparison on the surface, but Kinsey took the conversation's depth to heart as he sat in and listened to the two veteran basketball minds chop it up about goldfish.
"I think by him saying you've got to have the memory of a goldfish - five seconds - you think about it or whatever and let it go out of your head," Kinsey said.
Kinsey never questioned the reference or the meaning behind it, agreeing that the team has gotten out of its rhythm because things haven't gone their way, which has created a snowball effect.
"It was perfect timing me being in there with that conversation," Kinsey recalled. "(Mike D'Antoni) calls (Dan D'Antoni) every single day, but he was telling him how a lot of us - not just me - tend to miss shots and think about it coming down the next time and try to change our game a lot - all because we missed shots."
Dan D'Antoni joked that the five day break was a blessing to him because he truly does have a goldfish mentality.
"I have a terrible memory," D'Antoni said. "I can't remember crap, so that automatically helps in that you don't know what happened because you can't remember it."
While Kinsey is working to forget about the team's three-game skid as they enter into Conference USA action on Thursday at Louisiana Tech, he elected to take some of the past lessons with him as he moves forward in his quest to lead the Herd to a C-USA title.
"You've just got to be able to move on," Kinsey said. "Coach Dan, earlier yesterday, said great players have short-term memory. That's kind of what we're all trying to go about, especially after coming off of some losses.
"You've definitely got to have short-term memory. Conference play is about to start. I see everybody as 0-0 right now."
Marshall's opener at Louisiana Tech will make the second-straight season the Herd has started the league season in Ruston, Louisiana.
In last season's modified format for C-USA play, Marshall split with the Bulldogs in Ruston. It proved to be Louisiana Tech's lone home loss of the 2020-21 season.