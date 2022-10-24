HUNTINGTON — Marshall's defense put together another dominant performance against James Madison over the weekend, only giving up one offensive touchdown and holding the Dukes scoreless for the final three quarters in a 26-12 win.
Leading the charge on the defensive side of the ball was Owen Porter, a homegrown redshirt junior for the Thundering Herd who tallied a team-high nine tackles in the victory at JMU, including 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries -- his best individual effort of the season.
For his performance, Porter was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.
Porter wouldn't shoulder all the credit for his success; instead, saying he was the beneficiary of a solid defensive effort from a team perspective.
"There's 10 other guys on the field they've got to worry about besides me," said Porter, who became the first Marshall football player to earn an offensive, defensive or special teams weekly award from the Sun Belt Conference this season. "I just play within the scheme of the defense the best I can and make the plays that come to me."
Porter was one of four captains for the contest against the Dukes, joining running back Khalan Laborn, safety Andre Sam and offensive lineman Dalton Tucker. That title came with a challenge both individually and as a team.
"He was one of our game captains and I challenged those guys. I said (they) could affect the team with how disciplined you play," Marshall coach Charles Huff said. "I told the D-line at halftime, I told them a couple times in the third quarter, if we rush with really good lane discipline and push the pocket from the inside, the sack will go to the guy it's supposed to."
When a play is pushed Porter's way, it's not often that he misses out on his opportunity to make a play. Through seven games, he's fifth on the team in tackles (26) and leads the team in tackles for loss (9.0) and sacks (6.5) while also getting an interception, fumble recovery and forcing a fumble this season.
Porter and the Marshall defense prevented James Madison from converting a third down on Saturday. The Dukes, who entered the contest with a 44% success rate on third down, went 0 for 17 in those situations in the loss to Marshall and failed on each of their two fourth-down attempts.
"First of all, how wild is that? I've never heard of someone not converting on a third down. That is insane," Porter said. "Hats off to our defense and (defensive coordinator) Lance Guidry for calling a good game every week. We really appreciate him."
Porter had a pair of hurries, a sack and was credited for a half-tackle on James Madison's third-down plays, making his presence felt in critical situations throughout the contest. Huff carried off of Porter's comments and said his success was a result of a complete team effort.
"The ball just happened to get flushed to Owen, which is good," Huff said. "Next week it may get flushed to Koby (Cumberlander) or (TyQaze) Leggs or whoever else is in there. To me, when you're playing consistent team defense, the ball will go to the guy it's supposed to."
Marshall's next contest puts the Herd up against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29. Marshall will need another great defensive performance from the group as quarterback Grayson McCall, a two-time reigning SBC Player of the Year, and the Chanticleers make their first ever trip to Huntington on homecoming weekend.
